Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.1 days.

Shares of LSRCF stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $202.75 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.51.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

