LBRY Credits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98,753.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and $98,753.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07465794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.02 or 0.99720497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007632 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

