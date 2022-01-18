LCX Hits One Day Volume of $3.32 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. LCX has a market cap of $101.27 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,109,241 coins. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.