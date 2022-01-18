Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,975.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $61,975.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.