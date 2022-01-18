Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.31

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.31 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 300.40 ($4.10). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.09), with a volume of 13,007,476 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.30) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.42) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.49).
The stock has a market cap of £17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.31.
Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
