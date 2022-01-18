Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.31

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.31 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 300.40 ($4.10). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.09), with a volume of 13,007,476 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.30) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.42) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.49).

The stock has a market cap of £17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.31.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,324.44). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,566.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,296 shares of company stock worth $968,342.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

