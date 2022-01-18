Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Lennar worth $53,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lennar by 64.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

NYSE:LEN opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

