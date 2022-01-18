Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $934,633.32 and $1,173.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.98 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00335627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00901838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00079799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00482465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00259197 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

