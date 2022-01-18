LHT (LHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $111,029.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013632 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.