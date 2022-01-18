Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.4 days.

Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

