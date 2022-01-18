Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.4 days.
Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
Li Ning Company Profile
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.