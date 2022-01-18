Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 96.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 80,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

