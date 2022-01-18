Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Invests $10.69 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 23.8% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,409,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,696,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 137,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,971,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

