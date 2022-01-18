Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.66

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 202171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

