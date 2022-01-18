Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 716.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

LTRPA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 344,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.