Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $171,828.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00329792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.