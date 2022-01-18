Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $465.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.65. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

