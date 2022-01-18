Linear (LINA) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Linear has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,245,213,640 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

