LinkEye Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 8% higher against the dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $122,956.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

