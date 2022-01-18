Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.29

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 432205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

