LiquidApps 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,384.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $24,384.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

