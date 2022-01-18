Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.87 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Liquity has a total market cap of $92.87 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00014451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,309,100 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

