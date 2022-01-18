Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,997.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.87 million and $2,997.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.34 or 0.99518340 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 363.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,068,419 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.