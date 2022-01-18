LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,937.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $665,342.36 and approximately $2,937.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00365148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.66 or 0.00992730 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003532 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

