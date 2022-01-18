Locus Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.33 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and approximately $699,182.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

