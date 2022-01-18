LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Down 31.5% in December

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 268,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

LOGC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

