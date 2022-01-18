Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,420.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.99 or 0.07465637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00334294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00903671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00080919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.93 or 0.00483097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00261090 BTC.

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

