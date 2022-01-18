London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

