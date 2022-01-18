LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

