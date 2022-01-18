Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.41. 562,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.75. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

