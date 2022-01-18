L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $450.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

LRLCY stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

