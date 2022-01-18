Lossless Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $34.36 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.