LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 753,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 204,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. LSB Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $966.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

