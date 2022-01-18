LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 39,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,003. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

