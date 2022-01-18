LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

