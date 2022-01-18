LTO Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.89 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $91.46 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.
LTO Network Coin Profile
LTO is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 297,290,869 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LTO Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
