Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 24020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$105,075.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,500.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

