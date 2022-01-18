LunchMoney Market Cap Tops $310,752.09 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $310,752.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

