Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.39. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

