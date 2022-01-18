LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research firms have commented on LVMUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LVMUY opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

