LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT Raised to €820.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,230. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

