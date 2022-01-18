Lympo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,374.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $112,374.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

