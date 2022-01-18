LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,693,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

