MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.77. MacroGenics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,170 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $838.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

