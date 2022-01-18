Maecenas Hits One Day Volume of $11,174.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $191,995.82 and $11,174.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

