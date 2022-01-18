Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 3,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

