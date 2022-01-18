Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.61

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $408.95 million for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 15.47%.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.