Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.