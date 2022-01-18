Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

