MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.38. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.