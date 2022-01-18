Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.9 days.
Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Man Wah Company Profile
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.