Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.9 days.

Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

