Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $10.24 or 0.00024385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $35.91 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars.

