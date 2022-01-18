Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.01

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 240910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

